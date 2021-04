A gas main break has closed part of Gilbert Avenue in Rocky Hill on Tuesday.

Police said Gilbert Avenue is currently closed between Fern Street and Shea Circle due to a gas main break near 85 Gilbert Avenue.

Connecticut Natural Gas and firefighters from Rocky Hill Volunteer Fire Department are at the scene.

Authorities did not give an estimate for when the road would reopen, but said the closure is expected to be in place for the immediate future.