Glastonbury Condo Struck by Gunfire Early Tuesday

A condominium at a Glastonbury condo complex was hit by several bullets early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the complex on Cobbs Mill Lane just before 1 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire in the area.
According to police, an unknown gunman fired multiple shots a one of the units within the complex. Witnesses reported hearing a car speed away shortly after.
No one was hurt.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have home surveillance video to call Detective Hoover with the Glastonbury Police Department at (860) 652-4284 or tips can be left on the department's website here.