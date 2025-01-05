Monroe

Good Samaritan rescues driver from burning vehicle following crash in Monroe

Monroe Volunteer Fire Department

A good Samaritan rescued a driver from a burning vehicle following a crash in Monroe on Saturday.

The crash happened on Purdy Hill Road in the evening. Fire officials said it involved two cars and after the collision, one of them became engulfed in fire. That fire then spread to nearby brush.

According to fire officials, a good Samaritan neighbor helped remove the driver away from the burning vehicle before emergency crews arrived.

Neither driver reported being injured, but one was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

