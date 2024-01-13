Good Samaritan who stopped to help at crash in Fairfield struck by another vehicle

A good Samaritan who stopped to help at a crash on the highway in Fairfield early Saturday morning was struck by another vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters initially responded to a two-car crash on the Merritt Parkway in front of the northbound rest area.

Fire officials said a good Samaritan pulled over to help someone who had been injured in the crash and was struck by a third vehicle.

A total of five people were transported to area hospitals with various injuries. Investigators did not release details on the severity of those injuries.

Drivers are reminded to use extreme care on limited access highways after a crash.