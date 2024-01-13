Fairfield

Good Samaritan who stopped to help at crash in Fairfield struck by another vehicle

By Cailyn Blonstein

Fairfield Fire Department

A good Samaritan who stopped to help at a crash on the highway in Fairfield early Saturday morning was struck by another vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters initially responded to a two-car crash on the Merritt Parkway in front of the northbound rest area.

Fire officials said a good Samaritan pulled over to help someone who had been injured in the crash and was struck by a third vehicle.

A total of five people were transported to area hospitals with various injuries. Investigators did not release details on the severity of those injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Drivers are reminded to use extreme care on limited access highways after a crash.

This article tagged under:

Fairfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us