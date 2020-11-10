Veterans

Gov. Lamont to Attend Ceremony for New Veteran Housing in Meriden

Governor Ned Lamont is set to attend a ceremony to celebrate the completion of new affordable housing units for veterans in Meriden Tuesday.

The Hanover Place, a nine-unit development, will contain housing designated for veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

The state announced awards to support affordable housing development across the state back in 2016.

The $1.65 million project was funded through state grants from the Connecticut Department of Housing," said state officials.

Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno and officials will also be attending the 9:30 a.m. event.

