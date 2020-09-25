governor ned lamont

Gov. Lamont Announces Agenda For Special Session

governor Ned Lamont
NBC Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday there are four areas he wants the General Assembly to address during a special session next week.

The governor wants the legislature to make it easier for absentee ballots to be processed and counted. A proposed bill would allow town registrars to begin processing absentee ballots the Friday before Election Day. The ballots themselves would still be counted on Election Day.

Lamont also said lawmakers would take up an energy bill to set goals for a performance-based regulatory system for the state's utility companies.

Local

small business 14 mins ago

Supporting Small Business Dreams: Locks of Liz Offers All-Natural Haircare

Veterans 21 mins ago

Hundreds of CT Veterans Receive Services Through Annual Stand Down Event

The final two issues include money for school construction and a bill regarding the Transfer Act. The bill to update the Transfer Act would take the state out of the process of property transfers involving Brownfield sites.

This article tagged under:

governor ned lamont
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School INTERACTIVE: Your District's Learning Plans Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us