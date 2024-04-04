Governor issues proclamation for weekend to honor UConn basketball teams

Gov. Ned Lamont has issued a proclamation for this coming weekend to be in honor of the UConn women’s and men’s basketball teams as each team competes in the Final Four.

From Friday, April 5 through Monday, April 8 will officially be known as “Connecticut Is the Basketball Capital of the World and We Make Champions Here So Let’s Support Our UConn Huskies in Their Mission of Bringing Those NCAA Basketball Trophies Back Home Where They Belong Weekend” in the State of Connecticut, the governor said.

The governor is urging residents to wear UConn Huskies gear, or blue and white, and display flags and signs with messages supporting the teams.

“This is such an exciting time for Connecticut as the national spotlight gets placed our small state because of the incredible talent of the student-athletes on these two teams, who have represented our state with integrity, character, and competitive excellence both on and off the court,” Lamont said in a statement. “No other university in the United States has been so dominant at basketball like UConn. Connecticut is where basketball champions are made. I urge everyone in Connecticut this weekend to support these teams, wear your blue and white, and remind the nation why Connecticut is the basketball capital of the world.”

The UConn Women are scheduled to play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Final Four on Friday, April 5 at 9:30 p.m.

The UConn Men are scheduled to play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Final Four on Saturday, April 6 at 8:49 p.m.