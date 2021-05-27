Governor Lamont Signs Online Gaming, Sports Wagering Legislation

The governor has signed legislation to legalize online gaming and sports wagering in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the bill into law on Friday.

Earlier this year, the Lamont administration reached an agreement with the Mohegan Tribe and Mashantucket Pequot Tribe allows both tribes and the Connecticut Lottery Corp. to offer online gaming and sports wagering.

The CT Lottery can also have in-person sports betting at up to 15 licensed facilities including one in Hartford and one in Bridgeport.

The administration and the tribes will seek approval from the Bureau of Indian Affairs at the U.S. Department of Interior to amend the state’s compact with the tribes, which needs to happen before online gaming and sports wagering can be offered in the state.

Some state lawmakers had concerns about the legislation.

“It creates the potential for increased addiction,” Sen. Tony Hwang, R-Fairfield, said.

Hwang voted against the legislation because it could increase the potential to addict a whole new generation.

The tribes and the Lottery have to make monthly payments to the state's General Fund ranging from 13.75% to 20% of gross revenues.

The legislation would require the two tribes to contribute $500,000 toward problem gambling. The lottery will increase its contribution to $3.3 million.

The bill delays the plan to demolish the Showcase Cinemas in East Windsor and turn it into a casino by 10 years.

The legislation is House Bill 6451.