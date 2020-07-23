Governor Lamont to Make Workforce Development Announcement

The governor will be making a workforce development announcement this morning about efforts to build a “talent to jobs” pipeline and he will hold a news conference about it at 11:30 a.m. in Farmington.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be talking about what his office said is an effort by the state to strengthen workforce development programs and build “the nation’s strongest talent-to-jobs pipeline.”

This come after an announcement from the governor’s office on Monday about the creation of a Connecticut Workforce Development Unit, a state office to develop workforce policy, set a vision for a workforce pipeline and work toward a common strategy and set of goals.

The unit will be within the state Department of Economic and Community Development and will collaborate to provide advice on workforce strategies and initiatives, according to the governor’s office.

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities President Mark Ojakian, Connecticut Workforce Development Unit Executive Director Kelli Vallieres, and other state and local officials will join the governor for the news conference in Farmington this morning.

“As someone who has devoted my career to working across the Connecticut ecosystem to help workers acquire the skills they need to thrive in their careers, I am thrilled at the opportunity to lead the Workforce Development Unit,” Vallieres said in a statement released on Monday. “I am very much looking forward to collaborating with our educators, state agencies, nonprofits, regional workforce boards, employers, and everyone else committed to creating a world class workforce in Connecticut.”