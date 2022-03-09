Governor, State Worker Unions Reach Tentative Contract Deals

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration and nearly three dozen state employee bargaining units have reached tentative agreements on new labor contracts, both sides announced Tuesday.

Details of the agreements were not released. The proposals will be presented to union members before votes are held.

The agreements were announced by the Democratic governor’s office and the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition, which represents 35 bargaining units in 15 unions comprising 43,000 state workers — most of the state workforce.

Max Reiss, a spokesperson for Lamont, said in a statement that the agreement “honors the state’s fiscal priorities.”

He said details will be released upon ratification by union members, and the proposals will be sent to the legislature for final approval.

SEBAC said in a statement that “these strong agreements have only been made possible through the tireless efforts of the negotiating team members at each local table and the unbreakable solidarity that held our 15 unions together throughout intense bargaining.”

