Mystic chef wins James Beard Award

A James Beard Award is a great honor in the culinary industry and a Connecticut chef is now part of the esteemed group of winners.

David Standridge, from The Shipwright's Daughter, in Mystic, won the James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Northeast on Monday night.

The awards honor excellence in the culinary world and the awards for regional best chefs are presented to those “who set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities, and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions, while contributing positively to their broader community.”

Standridge's culinary career started in New York City and he came to Mystic in 2019, then opened The Shipwright's Daughter in 2020.

An Instagram post from The Shipwright's Daughter says Standridge “is known for his imaginative dishes that celebrate local ingredients while incorporating innovative techniques and flavors. At the heart of his culinary philosophy is a commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. He’s known for his use of invasive species, kelp, and bycatch fish in his cuisine, transforming these often-overlooked ingredients into culinary masterpieces.” ⁠

The restaurant went on to say that they “are committed to pushing the boundaries of culinary creativity while staying true to our values of sustainability and environmental stewardship. This nomination is a testament to our shared vision and passion for excellence."⁠

