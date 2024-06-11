Enfield man killed in motorcycle crash on I-91 in Windsor

An Enfield man was killed in a motorcyclist crash on Interstate 91 in Windsor on Monday night.

State police said 33-year-old Jonathan Scott Schlagel, of Enfield, was driving a 2000 Triumph Sprint and he was thrown from the motorcycle when he hit the back of a Dodge Ram on I-91 North near exit 38 around 11:18 p.m.

A Hyundai Santa Fe then struck Schlagel, state police said, and he died at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Trooper Michael Dean is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call Troop H at 860-534-1098 or email michael.dean@ct.gov.