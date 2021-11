Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference this morning to announce an update to Connecticut’s COVID-19 safety protocols in schools.

This news conference comes soon after the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for use in children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Lamont will speak at 11:30 a.m. at Newington High School.