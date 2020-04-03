Governor to Give Update on COVID-19 Impact on Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont will be holding a briefing at 4 p.m. on Friday to discuss the state’s response to the COVID-19 virus.

The state of Connecticut has had 3,824 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 112 residents have died, the youngest of whom was a baby girl from Hartford.

The governor’s briefing comes a day after Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Connecticut could be one of the next coronavirus hotspots in the country.

This statement came after a review of what states are having the highest percentage of COVID-19 tests come back positive. In the state, 15 percent of tests have been positive, Birx said.

The public health crisis has had a major impact on Connecticut's businesses.

Many are closed to help prevent the spread of the virus and state officials said unemployment claims have soared passed 220,000.