Hartford

20 displaced after fire in Hartford

Fire on Grand Street in Hartford
NBC Connecticut

Twenty people are displaced after a fire at a three-story building on Grand Street in Hartford on Thursday morning.

District Chief Darius Ledas said the fire was reported around 4:07 a.m. and firefighters found heavy fire on the front porch.

Firefighters searched the building and wind and weather created challenges, so crews were called out of the structure and a second alarm was struck.   

No one was injured and a bus was brought in to keep the residents warm, safe and dry, Ledas said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Help will be offered to relocate them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us