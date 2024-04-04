20 displaced after fire in Hartford

Twenty people are displaced after a fire at a three-story building on Grand Street in Hartford on Thursday morning.

District Chief Darius Ledas said the fire was reported around 4:07 a.m. and firefighters found heavy fire on the front porch.

Firefighters searched the building and wind and weather created challenges, so crews were called out of the structure and a second alarm was struck.

No one was injured and a bus was brought in to keep the residents warm, safe and dry, Ledas said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Help will be offered to relocate them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.