Greenwich Man Hit By Car Has Died

An 84-year-old Greenwich man who was struck by a car on Hamilton Avenue in Greenwich Friday night has died, according to police.

They identified the man as Larry Kosterich and said he was crossing the street at 6:25 p.m. when he was struck by a 1998 Toyota 4 Runner driven by a Stamford resident.

The driver of the car stopped and remained at the scene.

Kosterich died in the hospital over the weekend from complications related to his injuries, police said.

The Greenwich Police Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.

 Any witnesses are encouraged to call Officer Roger Drenth at 203-622-8014 or contact our tip line at 203-622-3333, 800-372-1176 or tips@greenwichct.org.

