A Greenwich mansion that was built by a prominent public official who was in office in Connecticut in the 1800s is on the market and it’s listed for $3.895 million.

Photo courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

Sunset Hill is an 8,239-square-foot home on 1.32 acres at 68 Dearfield Drive in Greenwich that was built by Robert Jay Walsh, who was also known as R. Jay Walsh.

Photo courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Walsh was Secretary of the State of Connecticut from 1889 to 1893, and a member of the state Senate representing the 12th District from 1885 to 1888, according to a new release.

Photo courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

Sunset Hill has nine bedrooms, six full baths, plus two half baths, and six fireplaces.

Photo courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

Take a closer look at the stunning property here.

Photo courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

The listing agent is Cora Lynch-O’Meara of Brown Harris Stevens.

default

To learn more about who has served as Connecticut secretary of the state through the years, see the list here.