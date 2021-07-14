Greenwich Woman Killed in Crash

A 52-year-old Greenwich woman has died after a single-car crash on Lake Avenue on Tuesday night.
Greenwich police said a 2013 Chevy Suburban going north on Lake Avenue went off the road between Round Hill Road and Parsonage Road and struck a stone wall and tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They are notifying her family, so they have not released her name.
Greenwich Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Roger Drenth of the Department’s Traffic Section at (203) 622–8014.