Gronk's Retirement Party to Be Held at Mohegan Sun

Rob Gronkowski in football gear, walking toward the camera
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

On Sept. 10, beloved New England Patriot alum Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski will celebrate his retirement at Mohegan Sun.

Gronk won three Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots. After he left the Patriots in 2019, he played alongside Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won another trophy.       

The party will take place at Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The party was open to the public, but tickets sold out quickly, according to the event’s page.

According to Mohegan Sun, it will feature DJ Whoo Kid, complimentary appetizers, drink specials, betting options, full dining menus and a UFC fight on the big screen.

After the retirement party, Mohegan Sun’s Avalon Nightclub will host an after-party at 11:30 p.m.

