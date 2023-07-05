Groton and New London provide free summer meals in Norwich

Food service workers from Groton and New London are stepping in to make sure students in Norwich have access to food this summer.

The school districts, at the state's request, are taking over several free summer meal sites in the city after Norwich Public Schools failed to operate all of its approved and advertised meal locations.

According to a spokesperson for the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE), the state approved a Norwich Public Schools application to serve free meals at 21 facilities this summer, including Norwich Free Academy.

Those sites were supposed to start operating June 20, but the CSDE learned at a meeting two weeks ago that only two of the approved sites were in operation.

"The continuity of summer meals for all students and families is of utmost importance to the Connecticut State Department of Education. We are hearing from families visiting the approved and advertised meal sites and not being able to obtain meals," a spokesperson for the department told NBC Connecticut in an email. "We are exploring potential options to address this issue."

The district told the state that they were having trouble staffing the sites, after they made the decision to stop operating the current food services program and hire an outside company, but the school district declined NBC Connecticut's interview requests.

The contract with the new food service management company was supposed to begin July 1, though the CSDE said they only received contract materials on June 9.

"The CSDE has identified significant issues and concerns with their food service management contract and procurement procedures," the CSDE spokesperson told NBC Connecticut, adding that these contracts typically take weeks to approve if all things are in order and if there are no other contracts for review.

Four other districts submitted contracts for review ahead of Norwich.

At first, community volunteers in Norwich stepped in to fill the gap and provide free meals. They handed out lunches for five days at St. Mark's Church.

Then, last week, the CSDE announced that Groton and New London Public Schools agreed to step in and provide meals at select Norwich locations for the entire summer. The department is continuing to work with other potential providers of meals for Norwich students, according to a statement.

On top of already serving approximately 1,000 meals a day in their own district, New London's child nutrition team will provide approximately 100 lunches a day for children in Norwich. They are taking over three locations in the city.

"We really want to get the word out to Norwich families that these are the community sites that are open and available," said Wilson.

Groton's Food Services team operates 12 free summer meal sites in Groton, serving approximately 800 children a day. They are now taking over four free meal sites in Norwich, serving an estimated 400 meals a day. Groton brought in additional people to help with the extra load.

“Our resources are stretched, but kids always come first," said Ernie Koschmieder, director of Groton Food Services. "Especially this time of year.”

Koschmieder said that summer is a vulnerable time and many families depend on the free summer meals for a reliable source of nutrition.

“Norwich is a severe-need district and we are going to do anything we can to help them," said Kristina Roberge, a coordinator for Groton Food Services.

Free Summer Meal Sites in Norwich

Norwich Free Academy Main Campus, 305 Broadway: Breakfast 7 a.m. until 7:45 a.m., Lunch 11 a.m. until noon

Uncas Elementary School Playground, 280 Elizabeth Street Extension: Breakfast 8:15 a.m. until 8:45 a.m., Lunch 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

Moriarty Elementary School, 20 Lawler Lane: Breakfast 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. until noon

Summer Jams at St. Mark's Church, 248 Broadway: *Begins July 10* Breakfast 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. until noon

Breakfast 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. until noon Melrose Apartments: Lunch 11:45 a.m. until noon

Mohegan Park Apartments: Lunch 12:15 p.m. until 12:45 p.m.

Otis Library: Lunch 1 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The meals are free and available to any children 18 years and younger. Meals must be consumed on site. The sites are funded by the USDA Summer Food Service Program.