Groton Man Killed in Crash in Ledyard

A 49-year-old Groton man has died and a 32-year-old Rhode Island man is injured after a crash in Ledyard early Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to the two-car crash on Route 117 at 2:22 a.m. and the damage to both vehicles was extensive.

Robert J. Golden 2nd, 49, of Groton, was driving a 2014 Hyundai Elantra, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe he was driving south on Route 117.

A 32-year-old Westerly, Rhode Island man was driving a 2016 GMC Envoy and was transported to a hospital.

Police believe he was driving north on Route 117.

Police are investigating the crash.

