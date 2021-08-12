Ledyard

Groton Man Killed in Crash in Ledyard

Ledyard Police Department
NBCConnecticut.com

A 49-year-old Groton man has died and a 32-year-old Rhode Island man is injured after a crash in Ledyard early Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to the two-car crash on Route 117 at 2:22 a.m. and the damage to both vehicles was extensive.

Robert J. Golden 2nd, 49, of Groton, was driving a 2014 Hyundai Elantra, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe he was driving south on Route 117.

A 32-year-old Westerly, Rhode Island man was driving a 2016 GMC Envoy and was transported to a hospital.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Police believe he was driving north on Route 117.

Police are investigating the crash.

Local

New Hartford 29 mins ago

Firefighter Dies Two Days After Suffering Medical Emergency at New Hartford Fire Scene

Farmington 3 hours ago

Teen Has Died After Going Underwater at Woodridge Lake: Police

This case is currently under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Ledyard
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us