Groton Man Killed in East Lyme Motorcycle Crash: Police

A motorcyclist from Groton has died after a crash in East Lyme on Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said they received a 911 call at 10:47 p.m. about a motorcyclist who was down on Boston Post Road, near Church Lane, and the motorcyclist was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the motorcyclist as 39-year-old Joshua Lemay, 39, of Groton.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police believe Lemay was heading east on Boston Post Road and went off the road.

Police said it does not appear that any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The East Lyme Police Department and its accident reconstruction team are investigating.