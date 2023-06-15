Group home, day program caregivers end strike after reaching agreement, union says

Group home and day program employees have agreed to new contracts at six agencies and are ending a strike that started at the end of May, according to their union.

More than 1,700 group home and day program caregivers began striking on May 24 at six agencies that provide services for 1,500 individuals with disabilities -- Oak Hill, Mosaic, Whole Life, Network, Caring Community and Alternative Services, Inc., according to SEIU 1199NE.

The union said group home and day program members of the New England Health Care Employees Union agreed to new contracts that will cover the next two years, starting on July 1, 2023, with an option to reopen negotiations after the first year. They said direct care providers will be receiving raises of around $1.25 an hour or more in the first year.

“We have achieved agreements that we are proud of with the six agencies. In some cases, folks are getting long overdue seniority raises up to 14% at some agencies,” union President Rob Baril said in a statement. “We know that the struggle to end poverty for long-term caregivers must continue. But the real victory is that our leaders and workers clearly understand that we are leading a movement that will eventually lift all long-term care and essential workers out of poverty.”

Gov. Ned Lamont released a statement after the agreement between SEIU 1199 and the six private nonprofits that provide services for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

“I applaud the workforce and their private provider employers for working together to reach agreements on wages and benefits,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

“These workers provide care to some of the most vulnerable in our state, and we appreciate the services they provide. With the assistance of funding provided by the recently enacted bipartisan budget for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, these labor agreements will support wage increases that will help with recruitment and retention of essential staff,” Lamont added.

The governor said the budget provides “broad-based assistance for our private providers and grant opportunities to support infrastructure improvements, and thus improve care. The budget also provides real economic relief for many of our direct care staff and working families through the largest personal income tax cut in state history, an increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit, and significant investments in affordable housing,” Lamont said.

SEIU District 1199NE said the long-term caregivers are seeking a $25 per hour minimum wage, affordable healthcare and funding for retirement after decades of service.