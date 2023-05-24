Group Home, Day Program Workers to Strike for Better Pay

Across the state, over 1,700 group home and day program workers who provide care for individuals with disabilities in Medicaid-funded agencies are planning to strike on Wednesday.

The indefinite strike begins Wednesday morning and at the center of it all is a demand for a living wage.

Workers want a pathway to a $25 an hour minimum wage and are also seeking affordable healthcare and funding for retirement after decades of service.

Those striking said they've set out a proposal to make it happen. They are demanding an additional $400 million in this state budget in Medicaid funding for group homes and day programs that care for individuals with disabilities.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This Medicaid-funding, which requires $200 million in state funds and $200 million matched by federal funds will life both union and non-union group home workers out of poverty in Connecticut.

"This workforce needs help. There is the opportunity, there is the resource. And we believe that our elected officials have an affirmative obligation, an affirmative obligation to move long term care workers out of poverty and to pass a moral budget," said Rob Brill, the President of District 1199.

The state did issue a response saying in part, "While we cannot comment on the status of current contract negotiations between the union and private providers, we are hopeful this matter will be resolved soon."

According to the state, all individuals and families impacted by the strike were contacted last week and it will continue to be monitored.