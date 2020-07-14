new haven

Group to Meet in New Haven to Call for Action Against Racism

new haven green generic
NBC Connecticut

The Greater New Haven Elders will gather this morning to demand action against racism after the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky in March.

Activist Barbara Fair and the Stop Solitary CT group want to see a shift in the culture of policing and corrections.

They will host a call to action on the New Haven Green at 10 a.m.

Local

taxes 1 hour ago

What You Need to Know About Tax Deadline Tomorrow

weather 5 hours ago

First Alert: Watching Another Round of Storms for Tuesday

Masks are required and people taking part will be standing eight feet apart.

Floyd, an unarmed Black man died in may after a white Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency room technician, died on March 13 in a police shooting.

This article tagged under:

new havenGeorge FloydBreonna Taylor
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us