Group to Meet in New Haven to Call for Action Against Racism

The Greater New Haven Elders will gather this morning to demand action against racism after the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky in March.

Activist Barbara Fair and the Stop Solitary CT group want to see a shift in the culture of policing and corrections.

They will host a call to action on the New Haven Green at 10 a.m.

Masks are required and people taking part will be standing eight feet apart.

Floyd, an unarmed Black man died in may after a white Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency room technician, died on March 13 in a police shooting.