Gunshots Fired During Catalytic Converter Thefts in Wallingford

Police are investigating the thefts of catalytic converters in an industrial area of Wallingford early Sunday morning and said one of the thieves fired gunshots into the air when a man interrupted the theft.

The man who heard suspicious noises on South Turnpike Road after 2:30 a.m. Sunday saw three men cutting catalytic converters off vehicles and confronted them.

One of the people who was stealing the catalytic converters pointed a gun in the air and fired two shots, then fled, police said.

No one was injured.

The males police are looking for were in dark clothing and ski masks and fled in a brown 2011 or newer Honda Accord that might have a Massachusetts registration, according to a news release from police.

Detectives are investigating.

Wallingford police urge people to call them as soon as possible after a crime has occurred, or before the crime is occurring, if at all possible.

They said it’s always best to let police handle a dangerous situation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kajtor at (203)294-2846 and reference case number 22- 8168.