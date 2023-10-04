Indulge in these 10 spine-tingling Halloween attractions in Connecticut

These are obligatory stops if you’re searching for a thrill-seeking, spine-tingling type of fun! With Halloween around the corner, it’s never too early to guarantee your tickets before they run out.

Fright Haven: Stratford

The Fright Haven haunted house in Stratford is over 20,000 square feet of horror as you wander through Hotel Hex. The second attraction is the “Witching Hour,” a beyond-frightening dive into the history of a family who was taken by dark magic. Tickets are $25 on Sundays, and on Halloween, and $30 on Fridays and Saturdays in October.

Legends of Fear: Shelton

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Legends of Fear, located in Shelton, offers multiple attractions, such as a “Haunted Hayride,” a 30-minute ride on a wagon pulled by tractors during the pitch black of night. “The Haiiow Trail,” “Meion Head Revenge Trail,” “The Funhouse of Fear,” and many other attractions. They're open on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., and Sundays from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Tickets vary between $32 to $89 per attraction with combo options.

Trail of Terror: Wallingford

The Trail of Terror in Wallingford provides a haunted house tour in the middle of the woods with a background story of dark forces and torment. The attraction runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29 with two ticket options: a $25 timed ticket and a $40 VIP premium pass.

Rails to the Darkside: East Windsor

Rails to the Darkside happens at the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor, which takes you on a trolley ride deep into the dark woods. The attraction runs on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 6 through 28, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tickets cost $15 for museum members and $30 for public.

Graveyard Shift Ghost: Hartford

Graveyard Shift Ghost in Hartford allows you to visit the iconic Victorian home of Mark Twain, where you’ll encounter ghastly ghosts and frightful stories. The attraction is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with tickets at $29 and $21 for children above 10.

Nightmare Acres: South Windsor

Nightmare Acres in South Windsor offers a haunted trail in the woods on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. and Sundays from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., with tickets varying between $30 and $60.

The Forsaken Lands: Goshen

The Forsaken Lands in Goshen walks you through a haunted house with terrifying, hair-lifting creatures. They’re open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. with General Admission at $27.50 and Fast Pass Admission for $37.50.

Evidence Evil: Middlefield

The Evidence Evil at Lyman Orchards located in Middlefield offers multiple solving mystery-like activities such as “Toxic Waste,” “The Witch’s Castle,” “The Backwater,” “The Harvest,” and others. Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Oct. from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., tickets start at $28.

Scarrybrooke Park Haunted Trail: New Milford

The Scarrybrooke Park Haunted Trail in New Milford promises to resurface your worst nightmares during your walk. They’re open on Friday, Oct. 13 and 20, and Saturdays, Oct. 14 and 21, from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. Tickets vary from $20 to $40.

Haunt on Eden: Klowns ‘N Khaos Unleashed!: Southington

Haunt on Eden in Southington offers a haunted house walk-through tour that might make your heart beat faster! Open on Fridays and Saturdays of Oct. 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. with tickets start at $22.