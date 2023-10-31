Halloween has arrived. Here's what to expect in Salem, Mass.

The spookiest day of the year has arrived and for many in New England, Halloween is incomplete without a trip to Salem, Massachusetts.

Ghosts and Ghouls of all ages are expected to fly on their broomsticks to the Witch City on Tuesday. However, those in charge, are more than ready for it.

"Triples fines are in effect through the safety enhancement zones [in] downtown. We take it very seriously," said Mayor Dominick Pangallo. "October is a public safety event for us, first and foremost."

Residents who are used to the crowds said what they've seen so far, surpasses last year.

"We haven't seen the barriers put out in a few years and they just started doing that so that means more people," said Nezi Hewson, a business owner.

"This year the crowds have been way bigger, you know, a lot more flow of traffic. [In] previous years, I’ve definitely been slamming, but this year, in particular, it's been a big group," added Gerry Spencer, another business owner.

Sprinkled throughout thousands of people, but especially patrolling the roads, are police who are specifically watching for drivers under the influence.

This past weekend, police arrested a man for his third OUI. He's accused of hitting a woman who's now in the hospital on Halloween instead of enjoying all the festivities. Even some of their own were almost hit when police said a drunk driver narrowly missed a group of officers and almost plowed into them.

Pangallo recommends anyone coming to Salem on Halloween to take public transportation.

Salem is expecting as many as 80,000 visitors on Tuesday — that's almost double the actual population.