Hamden Police Investigating After Passenger in SUV Shot at Victim: Police

A passenger in an SUV shot at a person in Hamden early Sunday morning and police are trying to determine who fired the shots and who was driving the vehicle.

Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street at 1:45 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of gunshots.

The man who contacted police said he was in the parking lot of 7-Eleven at 1795 Dixwell Ave. when a gold Ford Explorer almost backed into his vehicle and a person in the back seat rolled down the window and pointed a gun at him, police said.

Both vehicles left the parking lot, headed south on Dixwell Avenue, and the passenger started shooting when they got to the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street, police said. The person also fired several rounds at the victim’s vehicle.

No one was injured.

The Hamden Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify the vehicle and the driver of the gold Ford Explorer.

Anyone with any information is asked to email Detective Andrew Lipford at alipford@hamdenpd.com.