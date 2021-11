A swearing-in ceremony is being held for Hamden's new mayor on Sunday.

Lauren Garrett will be sworn in at noon at the Hamden Middle School Auditorium on Dixwell Avenue.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Garrett is the first female mayor in Hamden since 1999.

She told NBC Connecticut that one of her goals will be increasing diversity in Hamden Public Schools from the Board of Education to a culturally responsive curriculum.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and other local representatives will be at the swearing-in ceremony.