Hartford community members advocate for more state funding for flood victims

Residents in Hartford that have faced years of flooding are frustrated with the state. They say the flooding has caused thousands in damages.

“I’m looking for them to come up with some way to give us more money,” Donna Thompson-Daniels said. “I’m sure there’s more people that have experienced this problem. Not just me.”

Last year, the state launched the Hartford Flood Compensation Program, which provided $5 million in financial assistance or reimbursement to Hartford residents making repairs due to flood damage.

“Where we are getting, have gotten some money,” Thompson-Daniels said. “Not enough to help out the whole community. And we need to help the whole community, not just some.”

Thompson-Daniels is just one of many residents who has applied for funds and been approved, but is stuck in the line for inspections. She said she’s received a letter that the state is waiting for additional funding.

“In the letter, it doesn’t say any time frame,” she said. “It doesn’t say if its going to be a month or two months.”

The letter sent out to many residents facing the same issue reads:

“At the present time, the program is awaiting a determination of additional funding for the program. While we do not know when these additional funds will be approved and for what amount, we will keep your claims open and will alert you when you can start to schedule an inspection.”

On Tuesday afternoon at the capitol, a group which included community advocates and Senator Doug McCrory of Hartford met with Speaker of the House Matt Ritter to discuss the potential for additional funding.

“We discussed ways to enhance it and find more resources for the program,” McCrory said.

The group said it came to an agreement in Ritter’s office to secure an additional $1 million in funding that should cover those waiting for inspections.

“$1 million is just the start,” McCrory said. “We know there’s going to be a lot more than that.”

The proposed funding will be brought to Governor Lamont, who first approved the first $5 million in 2023 next month. As of date, the state said it has disbursed over $3.5 million in funding to over 300 residents.