Hartford Man Dies After New Haven Shooting

A man from Hartford has died after a shooting in New Haven on Friday night.

Officers received a call about someone shot on Saltonstall Avenue around 10:20 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found 27-year-old Ernie Negroni-Feliciano, of Hartford, had been shot. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Negroni-Feliciano died of his injuries at the hospital on Saturday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.