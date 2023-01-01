new haven

Hartford Man Dies After New Haven Shooting

NBC Connecticut

A man from Hartford has died after a shooting in New Haven on Friday night.

Officers received a call about someone shot on Saltonstall Avenue around 10:20 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found 27-year-old Ernie Negroni-Feliciano, of Hartford, had been shot. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Negroni-Feliciano died of his injuries at the hospital on Saturday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us