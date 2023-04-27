Hartford

Hartford Man Killed in Crash on I-84: State Police

NBC Connecticut

A Hartford man died after his motorcycle hit a truck on Interstate 84 West in Hartford just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to state police.

State police said Jose Guillermo Torres, 28, of Hartford, was driving a Suzuki GSX-R600, and hit the back of the GMC Sierra that was in front of him near exit 50 just after 6 p.m.

Torres was seriously injured when he was thrown from his motorcycle and died at Hartford Hospital, according to police.

No one in the Sierra was injured, state police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

State police are investigating and witnesses are asked to call Trooper Michael Dean at
Troop H at 860-534-1098 or email michael.dean@ct.gov.

If you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam and you were driving through the area at the time of the collision you are also asked to contact Dean.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us