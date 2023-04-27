Hartford Man Killed in Crash on I-84: State Police

A Hartford man died after his motorcycle hit a truck on Interstate 84 West in Hartford just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to state police.

State police said Jose Guillermo Torres, 28, of Hartford, was driving a Suzuki GSX-R600, and hit the back of the GMC Sierra that was in front of him near exit 50 just after 6 p.m.

Torres was seriously injured when he was thrown from his motorcycle and died at Hartford Hospital, according to police.

No one in the Sierra was injured, state police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

State police are investigating and witnesses are asked to call Trooper Michael Dean at

Troop H at 860-534-1098 or email michael.dean@ct.gov.

If you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam and you were driving through the area at the time of the collision you are also asked to contact Dean.