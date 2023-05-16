Hartford Marathon Organizers Propose Changes to Route

Changes could be coming the Hartford Marathon route. The event will still be the same distance as usual, but the path may be a little different if proposed changes are approved by all municipalities involved.

Organizers say it takes 2,000 volunteers and hundreds of first responders to cover the racecourse. They hope to consolidate the route to maximize use of these resources.

With thousands of runners taking to the streets this October, and countless more lining the route, the Hartford Marathon Foundation says the focus is safety.

“It is the number one priority. To keep both the participants, safe, and the community that we run through safe,” said Hartford Marathon Foundation President Josh Miller.

To help do that, the marathon is planning to change the route to maximize safety resources. Instead of running separate paths for most of the run, the full and half Marathon will run a similar course.

“They started together, and they split one mile into the race in 2022. Now they’re splitting about eight and a half miles into the race,” said Miller.

The 2022 full marathon spent more time along Hartford’s Riverside Park. This year, that will be partially replaced with a run into West Hartford. Penn Drive will be part of the new route.

“It’s a nice neighborhood. It’s pretty,” said runner Jackson Haigis. “I run around here all the time. So, I think it’ll be a nice route for the runners."

Last year, the half marathon ran primarily in West Hartford. This year, it will be condensed on the west, allowing for a more eastern run and providing a more scenic river view.

The changes take the route slightly further from Julie Phillipps’ home, but she’s still excited.

“I can still go and enjoy it if I want to,” she said. “It’s very close. [I can] ring the bell and clap for the runners.”

Those who live near the route, new and old, understand there will be road closures, but are used to it.

“It’s not even for the day. It’s a couple of hours,” said Jenny Palczewski.

So, with the 30th Hartford Marathon gearing up, some are already preparing.

“Fun and exciting,” said Palczewski. “I mean, I wish I could run a marathon and have everyone cheer me on.”

The new plan is not yet certified. Several permits still need to be secured.

Organizers are hoping to release an approved plan by June or July.