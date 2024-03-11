Hartford

Man charged in connection to deadly shooting in Hartford from December

By Cailyn Blonstein

hartford police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Hartford that happened several months ago.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Franklin Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, after getting a report of someone shot.

Once there, police found 32-year-old Christian Lopez, of Hartford, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lopez was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, detectives identified a suspect in the shooting.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging 35-year-old Joshua Duprey, of New Britain, with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford Police Violent Crime Unit found Duprey in New Britain on Monday. He was taken into custody without incident.

Duprey remains in custody in lieu of a $1 million bond.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
