Hartford Opens Warming Center For Winter Months

In preparation for colder months ahead, the city of Hartford will be opening overnight warming centers, it was announced Wednesday.

Managed by the Salvation Army, residents can warm up at 110 Washington St., the former adult education location.

“We opened emergency warming centers early last week, but now it’s time to open the warming centers for the winter season,” said Mayor Luke Bronin in a press release.

“The weather's getting colder, and it's important that every Hartford resident has access to warm shelter during the night. These warming centers can be lifesaving for residents experiencing homelessness, and we encourage anyone in need of warmth to go to our center at 110 Washington Street.”

The warming shelter will be open from 6-7 p.m. and can accommodate 50 people.

In addition to the warming shelter, families in need of shelter this year can visit Milner Elementary School at 104 Vine St or call 211 to be connected to the Salvation Army for further information.