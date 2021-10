The city of Hartford has now provided body cameras to all its police officers.

The police department announced Tuesday it has rolled out 150 new body cameras, which supplement the 325 cameras that were rolled out in 2019.

The department launched its body camera program in 2019.

“Body-worn cameras are a tool to strengthen transparency and accountability,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin at the time the program began.