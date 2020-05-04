Hartford Police Announce Ongoing Dirt Bike and ATV Operations; Five Arrests Made Over Weekend

Hartford police officers arrested five Hartford residents and seized three dirt bikes and two ATVs on Sunday, police said.

The arrests were made as part of a special enforcement detail focusing on dirt bikes and ATVs within the city.

Police said officers will continue to conduct similar operations on weekends and weekdays as long as use of these vehicles continues.

The vehicles seized in this operation were towed and seized.

They will be held until a judge determines what happens with them, said police.