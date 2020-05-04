coronavirus

Hartford Police Announce Ongoing Dirt Bike and ATV Operations; Five Arrests Made Over Weekend

Hartford Police Department

Dirt bikes seized in the city of Hartford over the weekend

" data-ellipsis="false">

Hartford police officers arrested five Hartford residents and seized three dirt bikes and two ATVs on Sunday, police said.

The arrests were made as part of a special enforcement detail focusing on dirt bikes and ATVs within the city.

Police said officers will continue to conduct similar operations on weekends and weekdays as long as use of these vehicles continues.

Local

Wallingford 2 hours ago

Death of Teen in Wallingford Investigated as Homicide

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Watch Live at 4:15 PM: Gov. Lamont to Provide Update on State’s Coronavirus Response

The vehicles seized in this operation were towed and seized.

They will be held until a judge determines what happens with them, said police.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusHartfordCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us