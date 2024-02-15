Hartford

Hartford police arrest suspect in November fatal stabbing of man found outside hospital

Hartford police have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a man found in a vehicle near a hospital emergency room entrance in November.

The victim, later identified as 52-year-old Kendall Jones, of East Hartford, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in the car outside St. Francis Hospital on Nov. 4. He was brought into the ER where he was pronounced dead.

Police determined the stabbing took place at 605 Albany Avenue.

According to police, detectives developed a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Byron Williams, of Hartford.

Williams was arrested Thursday morning. He is charged with murder and is being held on $1 million bond.

