Hartford Police Investigate Homicide on Irving Street

One person is dead after a stabbing on Irving Street in Hartford Wednesday.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls reporting a person stabbed on Irving Street around 3 p.m. The male victim was found in front of 87 Irving Street. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim is still being identified.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage. Police said it appears the two people involved knew each other and that this is not a random attack.

More details were not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS.

NBC Connecticut has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.