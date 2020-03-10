Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade Will Not Happen This Weekend Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hartford will not take place this weekend and city officials will determine whether the parade, or another celebration, can be rescheduled for later this year.

This comes amid concerns about coronavirus.

The parade was scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

“The City will work with organizers to determine whether the parade or another celebration of Irish culture can be rescheduled for later this year,” a statement from the mayor’s office says.

City officials are also in the process of reviewing large events that are scheduled over the next month and there will likely be cancellations or modifications to a number of events around the city.

“After consulting with health officials and looking at the latest expert guidance, we will not hold the St. Patrick’s Day Parade this weekend,” Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement. “Every year, this parade draws tens of thousands of people from the region to our Capital City, and we were looking forward to another busy weekend in Hartford. Our priority is public health, and we are listening to the public health experts and making this decision given the size, type, and timing of this event.”

“We have many other large events coming up, and we will likely have to cancel or modify many of them for at least the next month,” Bronin added. “We also want to remind everyone that the most effective things you can do to protect yourself are the simplest: wash your hands well, avoid handshakes, stay home if you’re sick, and pay attention to the news.”

Residents who have concerns about any symptoms should call Hartford HealthCare’s hotline at 860-972-8100 to speak with a clinician.

