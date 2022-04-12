Hartford Public School District Receives Threats After Nurse Placed on Leave

The Hartford Public Schools district has been receiving hostile and threatening emails after announcing a nurse from the district was placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for the school district.

The nurse was placed on leave after school officials said the person posted comments about LGBTQ students on a personal Facebook account and also revealed personal information about a student.

"Since the story was originally reported by local news outlets, there has been biased, hostile, and dishonest coverage from a select group. These stories have called into question the district’s medical policies, alleged that the district is indoctrinating our students, and accused district staff members of criminal behavior," according to the district spokesperson.

The spokesperson for the school district said the allegations being made are not true. No medical intervention occurs within the district without parental consent, according to the district.

" It is illegal. Per HPS policy 5152, written, medical authorization signed by parents or guardians and a medical provider are required for all medication administered in schools. No medication, including non-prescription, is administered by HPS staff without a medical authorization form signed by a parent or guardian," the district said.

The district has been receiving threatening emails and phone calls, some of which have been directed toward the district's Superintendent by referencing personally-identifying information.

The messages are being investigated by the Hartford Police Department.

"We are taking the allegations and threats directed at our teachers and staff extremely seriously, and we hope that other members of the community will work with us to create the best possible environment for all children," the school district said.