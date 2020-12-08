Hartford stage

Hartford Stage to Offer Virtual Holiday Performance

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hartford Stage canceled all onstage performances because of the coronavirus pandemic, but performers will be bringing the holidays to Connecticut families through Zoom and on-demand.

More than 80 people are coming together to offer “A Community Carol,” which is a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

The show opens on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom and it will be available to watch on-demand through Dec. 21.

Tickets are free, but registration is required, and you can donate to Hartford Stage’s Raise the Curtain fundraising campaign. Hartford Stage said donations for A Community Carol will be matched up to $10,000.

You can learn more and register here.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

hospitals Dec 8

‘The Beds Just Aren't Available': A Missouri Doctor Describes the Plight of Small-Town Hospitals

hydroponics Dec 8

A Solution to Urban Food Insecurity Is Growing Underground in Brooklyn

California Dec 8

A California Nurse Describes the Grim Reality of Caring for COVID-19 Patients in Their Final Days

This article tagged under:

Hartford stagecoronavirus in connecticut
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us