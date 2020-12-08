Hartford Stage to Offer Virtual Holiday Performance

Hartford Stage canceled all onstage performances because of the coronavirus pandemic, but performers will be bringing the holidays to Connecticut families through Zoom and on-demand.

More than 80 people are coming together to offer “A Community Carol,” which is a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

The show opens on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom and it will be available to watch on-demand through Dec. 21.

Tickets are free, but registration is required, and you can donate to Hartford Stage’s Raise the Curtain fundraising campaign. Hartford Stage said donations for A Community Carol will be matched up to $10,000.

You can learn more and register here.