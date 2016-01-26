Hartford Yard Goats and Colorado Rockies Extend Contract

The Hartford Yard Goats baseball team and the Colorado Rockies have extended their contract for another two years, ensuring that the teams will connected through the 2018 season.

Under the player development contract, The Rockies provide the Yard Goats with players and coaching staff each season and the original agreement signed in the fall of 2014 was set to expire at the end of the 2016 season.



“We are thrilled to extend our PDC with the Colorado Rockies,” Yard Goats general manager Tim Restall said in a statement. “This relationship will continue to allow our fans to see the future stars of Major League Baseball nightly in Hartford at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. The Rockies provide very talented players for our fans to watch, and are dedicated to our community programs which are so important to the Yard Goats organization.”

