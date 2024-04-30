Stratford

‘Armed and dangerous' woman sought for Stratford motel robbery in custody: police

A Marlborough woman police considered armed and dangerous is in custody Tuesday evening.

Police had been searching for 37-year-old Brittany Rondeau in connection with an armed robbery at the Stratford Motor Inn in Stratford on March 19.

Authorities said the victim reported being robbed at gunpoint of a bank bag containing cash and personal belongings. The suspects were described as two men and a woman.

The Narcotics and Vice Unit began an investigation and two men were arrested. They have each been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Rondeau remained at large, police said.

She was wanted by Stratford police on an outstanding felony warrant charging her with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny. A $100,000 bond has been set.

According to police, Rondeau was also wanted by Connecticut State Police for escaping from custody.

She was taken into custody on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport Tuesday after police received an anonymous tip about her whereabouts.

