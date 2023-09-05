Hartford Yard Goats to celebrate Taylor Swift's music Thursday night

The Hartford Yard Goats are celebrating the superstardom of Taylor Swift with “The Eras Game: Celebrating the Music of Taylor Swift” on Thursday.

It’s anything but a “Cruel Summer” for fans of Taylor Swift and the Hartford Yard Goats.

“Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing. Every inning is a new era!,” the team’s website says.

The Yard Goats will take on the Rumble Ponies at Dunkin' Park at 5 p.m.

And Taylor Swift mania will continue into the fall (and probably beyond) with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film, which has already broken records. The film will air at AMC theaters beginning on Oct. 13.

The Yard Goats have a doubleheader against the Rumble Ponies and it's also HBCU Night and the Yard Goats will celebrate Historically Black Colleges and Universities from across the region.

High school students and their families will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from several prestigious HBCU schools

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and game one is at 5 p.m.