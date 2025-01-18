Have you seen this boat? Police say it was stolen from a commuter lot in Plainfield

Plainfield

Have you seen this boat?

Connecticut State Police are looking for your help finding a boat that was stolen from a commuter lot in Plainfield on Wednesday.

Troopers said it happened at the Interstate 395 exit 29 commuter lot around 6 p.m.

Police are looking for a 2000 Wellcraft Scarab 29-foot outboard boat, as well as a 2022 trailer with NY registration CA43955.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Mara at 860-779-4900.

