Hawk Rescued After Getting Stuck Behind Car Grill

A hawk that flew onto a Manchester road and got stuck behind a car grill was rescued by animal control and local firefighters on Wednesday.

A driver was heading down Interstate 84 when a red-tailed hawk flew into the path of her SUV, Animal Control Officer Elease McConnell told the Hartford Courant.

This morning, staff and volunteers responded to 90 Buckland St. to assist Manchester Animal Control with extricating a... Posted by Manchester Fire Department 8th District on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

The driver pulled over into a nearby restaurant and called for help. Her husband arrived and took the grill apart with help from Manchester firefighters.

McConnell said the bird did not appear to have a head injury, but one leg might have been hurt.

Once the hawk was free, it was taken to the Bolton Veterinary Hospital for treatment.