Hazmat situation closes road in Wolcott for several hours

Woodtick Road in Wolcott will be closed for several hours after a crane hit two poles and took down multiple transformers on Friday.

The police department said it happened near the Waterbury line.

A crane delivery to a nearby business left and hit two poles, creating a hazmat situation, according to police. Safe Harbors is responding to the scene to clean up.

The road will remain closed for several hours on Friday night. Authorities said drivers should take Wolcott Road or Meriden Road as a detour.

No additional information was immediately available.