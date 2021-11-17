Health Districts & Health Care Systems Seeing Steady Covid Booster Shot Demand

As Connecticut medical leaders wait for the FDA to authorize Covid-19 booster shots for everyone 18 and older, many health care systems are ensuring they provide booster shots to those who are eligible.

West-Hartford-Bloomfield Health District is one of the health districts answering questions and providing booster shots to those who are eligible.

The district is following Connecticut's Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control criteria for booster shots.

"People do have to meet the current CDC criteria of being 18 and older or 65 and older," said Aimee Krauss, health director of West-Hartford-Bloomfield Health District. "They need to have underlying medical conditions, outlined by the CDC, so an underlying medical condition defined might be a smoker, an individual that might have diabetes."

Anyone who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are eligible to get a booster shot if they are 65 and older or 18 and older and live in a long-term care setting, work or live in a high-risk setting or have underlying medical conditions. The booster shot must be taken at least six months after you received your second shot.

For those who received Johnson and Johnson's vaccine, anyone who is 18 and older is eligible, the booster shot must be taken at least two months after shot.

The health district is only giving out Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots at their clinics but are also partnering with other care systems to give out Pfizer's booster shot.

"What we're actually waiting for approval is when the FDA says that everybody over the age of 18 can get their booster shot," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, system director of infectious diseases with Hartford Health Care.

Karen Fiori is one of the patients who met the CDC's requirement and stopped by West Hartford-Bloomfield Health district's weekly clinic for her booster shot.

"As soon as I was able to get the first series, the two and it's been a while and I see the benefit," said Fiori. "I have grandchildren that are too young to be vaccinated and I spend time with them so I definitely want to make sure that I'm immunized."

CVS is one of the pharmacies that has seen a steady flow of people coming in their doors and have been asking about the booster shot.

"The process is very simple and easy by going online, and utilizing our digital scheduling app, we can make the process so seamlessly by following all the criteria on the app, walking into our CVS pharmacy and receiving the shot," said Robert George, district director and pharmacy manager with CVS.

The West-Hartford-Bloomfield Health District will have a vaccine clinic on Friday, November 19 from 3 -6 p.m. at Conard High School. The address is 110 Beechwood Road. The district is also hosting a vaccine clinic on Monday, November 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bloomfield Senior Center. The address is 330 Park Avenue.